Santa hands out toys to kids stuck at LAX on Christmas

Santa Claus at LAX with Airport Police https://t.co/UIhSaXz6WT — LA Airport PD (@LAAirportPD) December 25, 2016

Santa Claus was making sure kids traveling on Christmas didn't miss his visit, and he caught up with them at Los Angeles International Airport.Santa made his way around the terminals, giving stuffed toys and other treats to children.Airport police joined Santa in wishing families safe travels and tweeted a video of the festivities.The video shows Santa's visit and holiday goodies were a hit with kids of all ages.