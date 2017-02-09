SOCIETY

Secret Good Samaritan pays North Carolina firefighters' grocery bill

EMBED </>More News Videos

Firefighters in a North Carolina town are sending out a big thank you after a Good Samaritan secretly paid off their grocery bill after they dropped everything to respond to an emergency.

By Stephanie Lopez
APEX, N.C. --
Firefighters in a North Carolina town are sending out a big thank you after a Good Samaritan took care of their grocery bill for them.

The firefighters at Apex Station 2 didn't see who did it, but they want that person to know how much it meant to them.

A Wal-Mart receipt with a handwritten note saying, "Thank you for all you do," is one of the only clues the firefighters have about who paid for their groceries on Sunday, when they got an emergency call and had to leave everything behind.

"The nice employees at Wal-Mart told us that it was a lady behind us in line," Station 2 Engineer Jeffery Jones said. "But we never did actually get to meet her and tell her, thank you."


The groceries were already purchased and waiting for them when they returned after the call, and they said that means a lot to them -- especially when they spend every moment of the day getting ready for the next emergency.

"Making sure our gear is ready, making sure the truck is completely in service," Jones said.

When asked how big of a difference a few minutes make when it comes to their response time, firefighter Andrew Baker said, "It can sometimes mean life and death."

By the time they get the call, to the time they're on the road, the station strives to spend no more than 90 seconds to get going.

"It's important to us," Baker said. "We take a lot of pride in trying to get out."

Now they want the mystery shopper to know she's always welcome at Station 2.

"We would like to tell her thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Jones said.

"It makes me feel like there are still good people in the world," Baker said. "You don't get that every day, so to me it gives you a warm feeling inside to know that people really do care about you."
Related Topics:
societygood samaritangood newsfeel goodfirefightersu.s. & worldact of kindnessNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
OC boy, 7, starts recycling business, saves $10K for college
Whittier woman gives birth to twins after being sister's surrogate
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Northridge students honor classmate with Down syndrome, autism
More Society
Top Stories
Drought restrictions to remain in place despite state's intense rain
LA man says Israeli girlfriend w/ valid visa wrongfully deported
Suspect sought in Long Beach senior complex robberies, sexual assault
Powerful, fast-moving snowstorm pounding Northeast
Mountain lion attacks, kills family's poodle outside Glendale home
Massive Virgin of Guadalupe mural drawing admirers in Corona
Shooting suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in South LA
Show More
Lady Gaga tells critics 'I'm proud of my body'
5 numbers to know to determine heart disease risk
Stephen Curry disagrees with Under Armour CEO about Donald Trump
Man's body found near Mount Baldy area where hiker went missing
Muscoy man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 men
More News
Top Video
Drought restrictions to remain in place despite state's intense rain
Suspect sought in Long Beach senior complex robberies, sexual assault
Powerful, fast-moving snowstorm pounding Northeast
Mountain lion attacks, kills family's poodle outside Glendale home
More Video