Security heightened for WeHo Carnaval amid NYC terror attack

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
After a deadly terror attack took place in Manhattan on Halloween, security at West Hollywood's Carnaval was increased.

It's a night that attracts massive crowds to the city. But as costumed characters started arriving for the evening of fun, a higher police presence was visible in an effort to make everyone feel safe.

Security was enhanced after the deadly truck attack in New York that left at least eight people dead and 15 injured.

"Suffice it to say that if you're out here and you're enjoying yourself and you look to the right and you look to the left, you're going to see a uniformed deputy sheriff," said Jodi Hutak, with the sheriff's department.

Barricades were in place to keep vehicles away from Santa Monica Boulevard. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also had uniformed and undercover officers patrolling the streets.

People prepared to attend the Carnaval said they were aware of the security concerns and that it didn't keep them away.

"It's scary and there's things happening all the time, but you have to keep going. You can't stop living. I mean never. Once you stop living, then they win," Jack Maddox said.

Those attending Carnaval cannot bring tote bags or backpacks, it must be in a clear container.
