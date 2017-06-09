SOCIETY

Sentimental plant stolen from Victorville home in middle of the night

EMBED </>More Videos

A Victorville woman is heartbroken after a sentimental plant she had was stolen from the front of her house in the middle of the night. (KABC)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Victorville woman is heartbroken after a sentimental plant she had was stolen from the front of her house in the middle of the night.

The theft was caught on the victim's surveillance camera at 2:25 a.m., and it shows a car parking in front of her driveway. A woman gets out of the car and walks up to the front of the house, taking the plant, its pot and even the stand it was on.

The woman packs the items into the back of the car and drives off.

The victim said the plant was special to her because it was the last living thing she had left of her mother. She said she brought the plant back to life from a dying bulb not long after her mother's death.

"I pray someone recognizes (the suspect) and she has the heart to bring it back, no questions asked," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytheftgardeningfamilysurveillance videobizarreVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Original Jackson Pollock painting found in Arizona garage
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
Food bank volunteers share why they want to help
Baby hippo reunited with mom
More Society
Top Stories
Chemical fire rips through Anaheim business
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Pedestrian, 64, killed after struck by truck in Wilmington
Summer Music Festival 101 with Sara Evans
President Trump says Comey testimony proved no collusion
Sinkhole prompts closure of Angeles Crest Hwy.
Sandra Bullock granted temp restraining order against convicted stalker
Show More
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
Food bank volunteers share why they want to help
Girls soccer team cuts hair to honor disqualified teammate
1 killed, 3 injured in Panorama City shooting, crash
More News
Top Video
Chemical fire rips through Anaheim business
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
Food bank volunteers share why they want to help
More Video