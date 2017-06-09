Sentimental plant stolen from Victorville home in middle of the night

A Victorville woman is heartbroken after a sentimental plant she had was stolen from the front of her house in the middle of the night.The theft was caught on the victim's surveillance camera at 2:25 a.m., and it shows a car parking in front of her driveway. A woman gets out of the car and walks up to the front of the house, taking the plant, its pot and even the stand it was on.The woman packs the items into the back of the car and drives off.The victim said the plant was special to her because it was the last living thing she had left of her mother. She said she brought the plant back to life from a dying bulb not long after her mother's death."I pray someone recognizes (the suspect) and she has the heart to bring it back, no questions asked," she said.