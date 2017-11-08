SOCIETY

Should Playboy Mansion be historical monument?

EMBED </>More Videos

The Playboy Mansion could become a Los Angeles historical and cultural monument. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Playboy Mansion could become a Los Angeles historical and cultural monument.

A Los Angeles City Council member made the motion at a Tuesday meeting seeking the designation.

Hugh Hefner lived in the legendary Holmby Hills home from 1971 until his death in late September.

The property is currently owned by Hefner's neighbor, billionaire businessman Daren Metropoulos.

Making the iconic mansion a historic-cultural monument would limit changes to the property and prevent it from being demolished without review.

The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1927 and would first have to be recommended for monument status by the Cultural Heritage Commission and the Planning and Land Use Management Committee before coming to the full City Council for approval.

Hugh Hefner through the years
City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyplayboycelebrityreal estatehistoryLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyHolmby Hills
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Texas man offers free caskets to church massacre victims
LA's best-kept secrets from Venice to Pasadena
Field of Valor in Orange honors veterans
Pay It Forward Finalist: Grandmother endures tragedy to help others
More Society
Top Stories
Raging fire tears through moving business in Santa Ana
Surveillance video shows Sherri Papini's reappearance
Defense in Palmdale abuse case tries to point finger at mother
High-speed chase ends in Long Beach, suspect in custody
Texas man offers free caskets to church massacre victims
Large fault line beneath Long Beach hospital forces closure
Trump warns NKorea: 'Do not underestimate us, do not try us'
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Show More
Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley reunite for 10th turn as co-hosts of CMA Awards
Field of Valor in Orange honors veterans
89 adoptions finalized at special event in Ontario
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players arrested in China
LAUSD reaches compromise with several charter schools for renewal
More News
Top Video
Raging fire tears through moving business in Santa Ana
Surveillance video shows Sherri Papini's reappearance
Texas man offers free caskets to church massacre victims
Large fault line beneath Long Beach hospital forces closure
More Video