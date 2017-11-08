Should Playboy Mansion be historical monument?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Playboy Mansion could become a Los Angeles historical and cultural monument.
A Los Angeles City Council member made the motion at a Tuesday meeting seeking the designation.
Hugh Hefner lived in the legendary Holmby Hills home from 1971 until his death in late September.
The property is currently owned by Hefner's neighbor, billionaire businessman Daren Metropoulos.
Making the iconic mansion a historic-cultural monument would limit changes to the property and prevent it from being demolished without review.
The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1927 and would first have to be recommended for monument status by the Cultural Heritage Commission and the Planning and Land Use Management Committee before coming to the full City Council for approval.
