Simi Valley bakery aims to bring hope to domestic abuse victims

A Simi Valley bakery is dishing up a recipe for hope by helping victims of domestic abuse find new confidence.With every roll and cut of the dough, Nicole said she's one step further from an abusive relationship in her past.A victim of domestic abuse, Nicole goes to Pizzscotti in the Simi Valley Town Center Mall, where she is getting culinary training by the two owners, who are also very familiar with domestic violence because they're full-time law enforcement officers as well.Alina Gheta and Kim Santander took their baking business and started a non-profit called Recipe for Hope."That victim has to feel empowered again and feel like she's worth something," Gheta said.Both officers admitted they too were victims of abuse."It exists everywhere, and people hide it very well - I did," said Santander.Nicole said having this position also leads to financial freedom. And it's not just baking, the program offers training in food service, restaurant management and internships.Nicole said she's now looking forward to sweet success in her journey ahead.If you'd like to contact Recipe for Hope, you can visit the website at