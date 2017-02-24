SOCIETY

Single South Carolina mom's tax return message goes viral

(Christina Knaack)

GAFFNEY, S.C. --
A single mother's Facebook post about how she plans to use her tax return to provide for her kids has gone viral.

Christina Knaack, a single mom making minimum wage to support her two young children, posted a picture of a $5,400 tax return receipt, along with some inspiring words about her plans for the money.


"Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics I paid my rent for the YEAR. I'm a single mom and I do it all buy myself on a minimum wage job. I kno that a roof over my kids head is what's important." Knacck wrote.

The post has more than 43,000 comments, most of them positive.

Knaack told FOX Carolina she is a single mother raising a 4-month-old and 2-year-old.

"It's pretty crazy," she said. "I was just sharing a milestone with my friends and family."
