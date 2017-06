Here's a list of July 4th events around Southern California, organized by county. Most celebrations are happening on Saturday, July 4, though some span several days. From our ABC7 family to yours, Happy Fourth of July!- Almansor Park800 Almansor St.Family activities begin at 3 p.m; fireworks start at 9 p.m.Parade, dinner and fireworks at the casinoGolf cart parade down Crescent Avenue begins at 1 p.mBuffet dinner and concert with USC Marching Band begins at 6:15 p.m. (Tickets are $59 for adults, $29 for children)Avalon Bay Dinghy parade at 4:00pmFirework Display 9 p.mMardi Gras Party at El Galleon Restaurant featuring live music and karaoke from 9 p.m to 1 a.m- Starlight Bowl1249 Lockheed View DriveGates open at 5:30 p.m.; entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.- Calabasas High School Football Field22855 W. Mulholland HighwayGates open at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Advanced tickets required; $10 per person- Cerritos Civic Center18125 Bloomfield AvenueCeremony starts at 6:30 p.m.; followed by fireworks- Memorial Park840 N. Indian Hills Blvd.Claremont, California 91711Freedom 500 Run/Walk 7:30 a.m - 10 a.m4th of July Festival 10 a.m - 2 p.mParade at 3 p.m- West Los Angeles CollegeFood trucks, carnival games, and live musicGates open at 4 p.mDiamond Bar High School Fireworks5 p.m - 9:30 p.m21400 Pathfinder RoadDiamond Bar, California 91765- Grand Park Block Party2 p.m - 9:30 p.m200 N Grand AveLos Angeles, CA 90012Rowley Park - 13220 S. Van Ness AvenueFireworks and food trucksFood trucks open at 5 p.m; fireworks begin at dusk- Hollywood BowlJuly 4th Fireworks Spectacular: Daily, July 2 - July 4Pentatonix performance and fireworks2301 N. Highland Avenue5050 N. Irwindale Ave.Celebration starts at noon; Fireworks display at 9 p.m.- Crescenta Elementary School Playground4343 La Crescenta Avenue (main entrance off Prospect Avenue)Gates open at 4 p.m (close at 8:30 p.m); fireworks at 9 p.m.Pre-sale tickets are $7, $10 at the gate; kids 7 and under free4th of July Fireworks ExtravaganzaProfessional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division at 7 p.mAntelope Valley Fairgrounds2551 West Avenue HEntertainment and food 4 p.m - 8:30 p.m; free firework show at 9:30 p.mThe Queen Mary1126 Queens HighwayEntertainment begins at 2 p.m., fireworks to followPre-sale tickets are $44.00 per adult (ages 12+); $24 per child (ages 4-11)Tickets at the door are $49 per adult (ages 12+); 429 per child (ages 4-11)Fireworks launch at 9 p.mView the show from either Burton Chace Park (13650 Mindanao Way) or Fisherman's Village (13755 Fiji Way)- Parade, concert and fireworksParade and skydivers starts at 2 p.m.Food/Concert gates open at 4 p.m; main stage concert at 6 p.mFireworks at 9 p.m- Rose Bowl Americafest1001 Rose Bowl DriveFestival begins at 2 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Tickets start at $15- El Rancho High School6501 Passons Blvd.Pico Rivera, CA 90660Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.; live concert at 7 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.- Fairplex1101 W. McKinley AvenueShow begins 8 p.m.Gates open 5 p.m.General admission starts at $18.50- Shepherd Church19700 Rinaldi StreetLive entertainment, food vendors and fireworksDoors open at 4:30 p.m- Seaside Lagoon4th of July Celebration Fireworks SpectacularGates open at 2 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for childrenParade 10 a.m - 12 p.m (Valley Boulevard and Muscatel Avenue)Carnival and Food vendors 12 p.m - 10 p.m; fireworks at duskFor more information, please call (626)569-21604th of July Parade in Old Town NewhallParade starts at 9 a.m.- Westfield Valencia Town CenterFireworks at 9:15 p.mSix Flags Magic Mountain26101 Magic Mountain Parkway3-day Independence Day celebration with star-spangled nighttime pyrotechnics show- 4th of July ParadeBands, cyclist, and vintage carsEvents 9:30-11 a.m- New Temple Park1450 Lidcombe AvenueCelebration begins at 1 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.- South Gate Park9615 Pinehurst AvenueFireworks display at 9 p.m.CBS Studio Center4024 Radford Avenue6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.- Verdugo Hills High School10625 Plain ViewLive music, games and foodGates open at 5:30 (close at 8:30); fireworks shortly after 9 p.mSuzanne Park625 Suzanne Road5:30-9:30 p.mCouncilman Bob Blumenfield's July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.For more information visit www.valleycultural.org/concerts-programs/july-4th-extravaganza/ Grand ParkAVCA July 4th Celebration & FireworksAliso Creek Road and Pacific Park Drive6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Canyon High School & Peralta ParkFirecracker 5K/10K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. at Canyon High trackPancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at Canyon HighYankee Doodle Dog Show at 9:30 a.m. at Canyon High4th of July Parade at 1 p.m. at Canyon HighFood booths & entertainment from 3 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. at Peralta Park; fireworks at 9 p.m.Disneyland ResortDisney's Celebrate America! - A Fourth of July Concert in the SkyOn July 1 to 4, get in the star-spangled spirit as brilliant fireworks animate the night sky to the sounds of patriotic songs.24650 Dana Point Harbor DriveFireworks Extravaganza at 9 p.mDoheny State Beach25300 Dana Point Harbor DrivePark hours are 6 AM to 10 PM; Fireworks start at 8:45 PM.Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort and Spa4th of July BBQ buffet and fireworks25135 Park Lantern5 p.m. - 8:30 p.mPrice: $99 for adults, $40 for kids 6-124th of July Cruises from Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale WatchingDinner and fireworks display cruisesPrice starts at $29Fullerton High School Stadium201 E Chapman Avenue5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Pier Plaza at Huntington Beach PierJuly 2 - 4, 9 a.m. -10 p.m.July 4th events include breakfast, parade, 5K run, fireworks at 9 p.mIrvine High School stadium4321 Walnut AvenuePyro Musical sky concert & Fireworks extravaganzaGates open at 3 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.La Habra High School football stadium4th of July Spectacular801 W. Highlander AvenueGates open at 5:00 p.m; fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.Food, music, carnival games and moreCommunity Center & Sports Complex25555 Alicia Parkway4 p.m - 9:30 p.m; fireworks at 9:10 p.mCrown Valley Community Park29751 Crown Valley Parkway9 a.m -12 p.m Adult Lap, 12 p.m -5 p.m Rec SwimFestivities 6 p.m - 8 p.m; fireworks at 9 p.mEl Toro High School25255 Toledo WayKiwanis Pancake Breakfast 7 a.m - 10 a.m; $6 per personPSTO CHARGERS 5K Run/Walk 7:30 a.mParade at 10 a.m; starts at the corner of Toledo Way and Ridge Route Drive and ends on Serrano at Ridge Route.Joint Forces Training Base11200 Lexington DriveGates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Olympiad RoadBetween Marguerite Parkway and Melinda RoadNoon - 9 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Old Glory Boat Parade Event - Newport Harbor7 a.m. - 9 p.m; fireworks follow4th of July parade and fireworks cruises through Newport Bay1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.; 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Tickets start at $45Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina1131 Back Bay DriveGates open at 8 a.m; fireworks at 9 p.m.$50 per carIndependence Day Fireworks 9 p.m7 Pier622 Avenida Del MarCentennial Park3000 W. Edinger Avenue4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Tustin High School football field1171 El Camino Real6 p.m - 9:300 p.mYorba Linda Middle School4777 Casa Loma AvenueFestivities kick off at 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm; fireworks at 9 p.mStewart Park653 East 9th StreetCelebration from noon to 9 p.m; fireworks to followSantana Park598 Santana WayMain street parade begins at 9 a.mCelebrations 4 p.m- 8:30 p.m; fireworks to followPalm Desert Civic Center Park43900 San Pablo AveEvening kicks off at 7:15 p.m; fireworks at 9 p.mPalm Springs Stadium1901 E. Baristo RoadFireworks to follow the baseball game at 9:15 p.mEvergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery14th and Pine Street5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.General Admission: $5Pre-sale tickets available onlineValley Wide Regional Park901 Esplanade AvenueFireworks start at 9 p.m.4th of July Parade will start at Old Town Temecula at 10 a.mEntertainment from 2 p.m - 9 p.m at Ronald Reagan Sports Park; fireworks to followLenny Brewster Sports Center21024 Otoe Road2 p.m. - 10 p.m.; fireworks at 8:55 p.m.Fireworks over Big Bear LakeFireworks start at 8:45 p.mVeterans ParkJune 28, Food and family fun14877 Eucaylptus Road5 p.m. - 9 p.m.Fontana High School9453 Citrus Avenue6 p.m - 9:30 p.mDaytime activities at Sylvan ParkFestivities start at 9 a.m.; parade starts at 10:30 a.m.Fireworks celebration at University of RedlandsGates open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.Baseball game and fireworks July 4Watch the game then stay for fireworksGame starts at 7:05 p.m., followed by 4th of July fireworks displayTickets between $5-$15280 South E Street56525 Little League DriveGates open at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Camarillo High School stadium4660 Mission Oaks BoulevardGates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.Sespe Creek Car Show and Fireworks300 Block Central AvenueCar show from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.Fireworks launched from Fillmore High School at 9:15 p.m.Nordhoff High School stadiumConcert and fireworks1401 Maricopa HighwayGates open at 5:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.Ronald Reagan Presidential Library40 Presidential DriveFamily fun and food10 a.m. - 3 p.m.Street Fair in Downtown Cultural DistrictMain Street from Fir Street to Ventura Avenue10 a.m. - 5 p.m46th Annual Westlake Village 4th of July Parade, Fairytales in the Park, fireworks and more!