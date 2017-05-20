Here's a list of July 4th events around Southern California, organized by county. Most celebrations are happening on Saturday, July 4, though some span several days. From our ABC7 family to yours, Happy Fourth of July!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Alhambra- Almansor Park
800 Almansor St.
Family activities begin at 3 p.m; fireworks start at 9 p.m.
www.cityofalhambra.org
Avalon/Catalina
Parade, dinner and fireworks at the casino
Golf cart parade down Crescent Avenue begins at 1 p.m
Buffet dinner and concert with USC Marching Band begins at 6:15 p.m. (Tickets are $59 for adults, $29 for children)
Avalon Bay Dinghy parade at 4:00pm
Firework Display 9 p.m
Mardi Gras Party at El Galleon Restaurant featuring live music and karaoke from 9 p.m to 1 a.m
www.visitcatalinaisland.com
Burbank- Starlight Bowl
1249 Lockheed View Drive
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
http://www.starlightbowl.com/4th-of-july-celebration/
Calabasas- Calabasas High School Football Field
22855 W. Mulholland Highway
Gates open at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Advanced tickets required; $10 per person
www.cityofcalabasas.com
Cerritos - Cerritos Civic Center
18125 Bloomfield Avenue
Ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m.; followed by fireworks
www.cerritos.us/
Claremont - Memorial Park
840 N. Indian Hills Blvd.
Claremont, California 91711
Freedom 500 Run/Walk 7:30 a.m - 10 a.m
4th of July Festival 10 a.m - 2 p.m
Parade at 3 p.m
http://www.ci.claremont.ca.us
Culver City- West Los Angeles College
Food trucks, carnival games, and live music
Gates open at 4 p.m
http://culvercityfireworksshow.com/
Diamond Bar
Diamond Bar High School Fireworks
5 p.m - 9:30 p.m
21400 Pathfinder Road
Diamond Bar, California 91765
cityofdiamondbar.com
Downtown Los Angeles - Grand Park Block Party
2 p.m - 9:30 p.m
200 N Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
http://grandparkla.org
Gardena
Rowley Park - 13220 S. Van Ness Avenue
Fireworks and food trucks
Food trucks open at 5 p.m; fireworks begin at dusk
http://www2.cityofgardena.org/events-calendar/
Hollywood - Hollywood Bowl
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular: Daily, July 2 - July 4
Pentatonix performance and fireworks
2301 N. Highland Avenue
http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/
Irwindale
5050 N. Irwindale Ave.
Celebration starts at noon; Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
http://www.ci.irwindale.ca.us
La Crescenta - Crescenta Elementary School Playground
4343 La Crescenta Avenue (main entrance off Prospect Avenue)
Gates open at 4 p.m (close at 8:30 p.m); fireworks at 9 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets are $7, $10 at the gate; kids 7 and under free
www.cvfireworks.com/
Lancaster
4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza
Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division at 7 p.m
Antelope Valley Fairgrounds
2551 West Avenue H
Entertainment and food 4 p.m - 8:30 p.m; free firework show at 9:30 p.m
www.cityoflancasterca.org/
Long Beach
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway
Entertainment begins at 2 p.m., fireworks to follow
Pre-sale tickets are $44.00 per adult (ages 12+); $24 per child (ages 4-11)
Tickets at the door are $49 per adult (ages 12+); 429 per child (ages 4-11)
http://www.queenmary.com/events/july-fourth/
Marina Del Rey
Fireworks launch at 9 p.m
View the show from either Burton Chace Park (13650 Mindanao Way) or Fisherman's Village (13755 Fiji Way)
http://www.visitmarinadelrey.com/events/july-4-marina-del-rey/
Pacific Palisades - Parade, concert and fireworks
Parade and skydivers starts at 2 p.m.
Food/Concert gates open at 4 p.m; main stage concert at 6 p.m
Fireworks at 9 p.m
http://www.palisadesparade.org/
Pasadena - Rose Bowl Americafest
1001 Rose Bowl Drive
Festival begins at 2 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Tickets start at $15
www.rosebowlstadium.com/events/detail/america-fest
Pico Rivera - El Rancho High School
6501 Passons Blvd.
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.; live concert at 7 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
http://www.pico-rivera.org
Pomona - Fairplex
1101 W. McKinley Avenue
Show begins 8 p.m.
Gates open 5 p.m.
General admission starts at $18.50
http://www.fairplex.com/events/viewevent?id=91d78827-1cc0-6ff9-9755-ff000057040b
Porter Ranch- Shepherd Church
19700 Rinaldi Street
Live entertainment, food vendors and fireworks
Doors open at 4:30 p.m
http://shepherdchurch.com/4th
Redondo Beach - Seaside Lagoon
4th of July Celebration Fireworks Spectacular
Gates open at 2 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children
www.redondo.org
Rosemead
Parade 10 a.m - 12 p.m (Valley Boulevard and Muscatel Avenue)
Carnival and Food vendors 12 p.m - 10 p.m; fireworks at dusk
For more information, please call (626)569-2160
www.cityofrosemead.org
Santa Clarita/Newhall
4th of July Parade in Old Town Newhall
Parade starts at 9 a.m.
http://scvtv.com/category/parade/
Santa Clarita/Valenica - Westfield Valencia Town Center
Fireworks at 9:15 p.m
santaclaritaguide.com
Six Flags Magic Mountain
26101 Magic Mountain Parkway
3-day Independence Day celebration with star-spangled nighttime pyrotechnics show
https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/special-events/july-4th
Santa Monica- 4th of July Parade
Bands, cyclist, and vintage cars
Events 9:30-11 a.m
www.santamonica.com/fourth-of-july-in-santa-monica/
South El Monte- New Temple Park
1450 Lidcombe Avenue
Celebration begins at 1 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
www.ci.south-el-monte.ca.us
South Gate- South Gate Park
9615 Pinehurst Avenue
Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
www.cityofsouthgate.org
Studio City
CBS Studio Center
4024 Radford Avenue
6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
www.studiocitychamber.com
Sunland-Tujunga- Verdugo Hills High School
10625 Plain View
Live music, games and food
Gates open at 5:30 (close at 8:30); fireworks shortly after 9 p.m
sunlandtujungafireworks.com/
Walnut
Suzanne Park
625 Suzanne Road
5:30-9:30 p.m
www.cityofwalnut.org/for-visitors/city-events/fourth-of-july-celebration
Woodland Hills
Councilman Bob Blumenfield's July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
For more information visit www.valleycultural.org/concerts-programs/july-4th-extravaganza/
ORANGE COUNTY
Aliso Viejo
Grand Park
AVCA July 4th Celebration & Fireworks
Aliso Creek Road and Pacific Park Drive
6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
www.avca.net
Anaheim Hills
Canyon High School & Peralta Park
Firecracker 5K/10K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. at Canyon High track
Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at Canyon High
Yankee Doodle Dog Show at 9:30 a.m. at Canyon High
4th of July Parade at 1 p.m. at Canyon High
Food booths & entertainment from 3 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. at Peralta Park; fireworks at 9 p.m.
http://www.anaheimhillscommunitycouncil.org/
Anaheim
Disneyland Resort
Disney's Celebrate America! - A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky
On July 1 to 4, get in the star-spangled spirit as brilliant fireworks animate the night sky to the sounds of patriotic songs.
disneyland.disney.go.com/entertainment/disneyland/fireworks/
Dana Point
24650 Dana Point Harbor Drive
Fireworks Extravaganza at 9 p.m
www.danapoint.org
Doheny State Beach
25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive
Park hours are 6 AM to 10 PM; Fireworks start at 8:45 PM.
www.dohenystatebeach.org
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort and Spa
4th of July BBQ buffet and fireworks
25135 Park Lantern
5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m
Price: $99 for adults, $40 for kids 6-12
www.lagunacliffs.com/vue
4th of July Cruises from Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching
Dinner and fireworks display cruises
Price starts at $29
https://danawharf.com/
Fullerton
Fullerton High School Stadium
201 E Chapman Avenue
5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
www.cityoffullerton.com/resident/community_events/4th_of_july.asp
Huntington Beach
Pier Plaza at Huntington Beach Pier
July 2 - 4, 9 a.m. -10 p.m.
July 4th events include breakfast, parade, 5K run, fireworks at 9 p.m
www.hb4thofjuly.org/about-us.html
Irvine
Irvine High School stadium
4321 Walnut Avenue
Pyro Musical sky concert & Fireworks extravaganza
Gates open at 3 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
https://irvinepa.org/events/
La Habra
La Habra High School football stadium
4th of July Spectacular
801 W. Highlander Avenue
Gates open at 5:00 p.m; fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
www.lahabracity.com
Laguna Hills
Food, music, carnival games and more
Community Center & Sports Complex
25555 Alicia Parkway
4 p.m - 9:30 p.m; fireworks at 9:10 p.m
www.ci.laguna-hills.ca.us/calendar.aspx?eid=174
Laguna Niguel
Crown Valley Community Park
29751 Crown Valley Parkway
9 a.m -12 p.m Adult Lap, 12 p.m -5 p.m Rec Swim
Festivities 6 p.m - 8 p.m; fireworks at 9 p.m
http://www.cityoflagunaniguel.org
Lake Forest
El Toro High School
25255 Toledo Way
Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast 7 a.m - 10 a.m; $6 per person
PSTO CHARGERS 5K Run/Walk 7:30 a.m
Parade at 10 a.m; starts at the corner of Toledo Way and Ridge Route Drive and ends on Serrano at Ridge Route.
Los Alamitos
Joint Forces Training Base
11200 Lexington Drive
Gates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
cityoflosalamitos.org
Mission Viejo
Olympiad Road
Between Marguerite Parkway and Melinda Road
Noon - 9 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Newport Beach
Old Glory Boat Parade Event - Newport Harbor
7 a.m. - 9 p.m; fireworks follow
http://www.alyc.com/event-1774279
4th of July parade and fireworks cruises through Newport Bay
1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.; 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $45
www.cruisenewportbeach.com/4thofjuly.html
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina
1131 Back Bay Drive
Gates open at 8 a.m; fireworks at 9 p.m.
$50 per car
www.newportdunes.com/event/4th-july-newport-beach/
San Clemente
Independence Day Fireworks 9 p.m
7 Pier
622 Avenida Del Mar
san-clemente.org
Santa Ana
Centennial Park
3000 W. Edinger Avenue
4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
www.ci.santa-ana.ca.us
Tustin
Tustin High School football field
1171 El Camino Real
6 p.m - 9:300 p.m
http://www.tustinca.org/default.asp
Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda Middle School
4777 Casa Loma Avenue
Festivities kick off at 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm; fireworks at 9 p.m
http://www.ci.yorba-linda.ca.us/
RIVERSIDE COUNTY
Beaumont
Stewart Park
653 East 9th Street
Celebration from noon to 9 p.m; fireworks to follow
Corona
Santana Park
598 Santana Way
Main street parade begins at 9 a.m
Celebrations 4 p.m- 8:30 p.m; fireworks to follow
www.innercirclecorona.com/independence-day-offers-unlimited-fun-corona/
Palm Desert
Palm Desert Civic Center Park
43900 San Pablo Ave
Evening kicks off at 7:15 p.m; fireworks at 9 p.m
http://www.palm-desert.org
Palm Springs
Palm Springs Stadium
1901 E. Baristo Road
Fireworks to follow the baseball game at 9:15 p.m
www.visitpalmsprings.com
Riverside
Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery
14th and Pine Street
5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
General Admission: $5
Pre-sale tickets available online
http://evergreen-cemetery.info/event/front-row-fireworks/
San Jacinto
Valley Wide Regional Park
901 Esplanade Avenue
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
https://www.gorecreation.org/
Temecula
4th of July Parade will start at Old Town Temecula at 10 a.m
Entertainment from 2 p.m - 9 p.m at Ronald Reagan Sports Park; fireworks to follow
temeculaca.gov/1087/4th-of-July-Extravaganza
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
Adelanto
Apple Valley
Lenny Brewster Sports Center
21024 Otoe Road
2 p.m. - 10 p.m.; fireworks at 8:55 p.m.
http://www.applevalley.org
Big Bear
Fireworks over Big Bear Lake
Fireworks start at 8:45 p.m
http://www.bigbear.com
Chino Hills
Veterans Park
June 28, Food and family fun
14877 Eucaylptus Road
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
www.chinohills.org/index.aspx?nid=804
Fontana
Fontana High School
9453 Citrus Avenue
6 p.m - 9:30 p.m
www.fontana.org
Redlands
Daytime activities at Sylvan Park
Festivities start at 9 a.m.; parade starts at 10:30 a.m.
Fireworks celebration at University of Redlands
Gates open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.
www.redlands-events.com/July4.htm
San Bernardino
Baseball game and fireworks July 4
Watch the game then stay for fireworks
Game starts at 7:05 p.m., followed by 4th of July fireworks display
Tickets between $5-$15
280 South E Street
http://www.milb.com/schedule/index.jsp?sid=t401&m=7&y=2015
Yucca Valley
56525 Little League Drive
Gates open at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
www.yucca-valley.org/departments/sp_events.html
VENTURA COUNTY
Camarillo
Camarillo High School stadium
4660 Mission Oaks Boulevard
Gates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
http://www.ci.camarillo.ca.us/
Fillmore
Sespe Creek Car Show and Fireworks
300 Block Central Avenue
Car show from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Fireworks launched from Fillmore High School at 9:15 p.m.
www.conejovalleyguide.com/welcome/4th-of-july-fireworks-parades-and-other-events-around-ventur.html
Ojai
Nordhoff High School stadium
Concert and fireworks
1401 Maricopa Highway
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
www.4thofjulyinojai.com/
Simi Valley
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
40 Presidential Drive
Family fun and food
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
www.conejovalleyguide.com
Ventura
Street Fair in Downtown Cultural District
Main Street from Fir Street to Ventura Avenue
10 a.m. - 5 p.m
www.cityofventura.ca.gov/676/Street-Fair
Westlake Village
46th Annual Westlake Village 4th of July Parade, Fairytales in the Park, fireworks and more!
wlv.org/index.aspx?NID=366
4th of July fireworks in Southern California: Where to watch
