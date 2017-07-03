Dozens of Southern California kids will celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday for the first time as American citizens.Forty-one kids from 14 countries took the oath of citizenship Monday aboard the USS Iowa docked in San Pedro.Among them was Diego Villavos. He and his mother left Venezuela six years ago and she recently obtained her U.S. citizenship"It allows me to in the future have a job, go to a good college, go to great schools," he said. "It's really great for my future."This ceremony comes at a difficult time for immigrants on the national stage."The conversation has to be about recognizing how immigrants have contributed to our society in so many meaningful ways," said Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., herself the daughter of immigrants.