Did you know that some of L.A.'s coolest restaurants can be found inside a cathedral, a fire station, and a rock store? We're combining two of our favorite things, food and L.A. history, as we take you to restaurants in historical places.Over the years, the place we now call Yamashiro has been a bachelor pad, a private club, and a boys' school. Yamashiro has been a part of L.A. history for more than 100 years, and though it will have new owners soon, we hope they will keep the gem on the hill as the great L.A. icon it has become.Republique puts a modern twist on old world charm and combines great food with a little L.A. history. Before Chef Walter Manzke opened République, it was the birthplace of Campanile and La Brea Bakery. And if you dig even deeper, it was the home of Charlie Chaplin's office and studio in 1929.Highland Park Bowl is the oldest bowling alley in Los Angeles! The building has seen multiple makeovers since it was built in 1927, from bowling alley to pharmacy, and even a dancing hot spot. The newest renovations added a kitchen complete with a wood-fired oven perfect for cooking Neapolitan pizzas.The Rock Store, hidden away in a quaint little area in the Malibu hills originally built as part of a stagecoach stop, has been a family run business and hangout spot for hundreds of bikers, including celebrities Pink, Matt LeBlanc and Jay Leno.Time is a bit "wound backwards" at The Old Place in the unincorporated community of Cornell in the Santa Monica Mountains. The former country store and post-office-turned-charming restaurant in 1970 was a hideaway for Hollywood stars Steve McQueen, Allie McGraw and Jimmy Durante.The movie "Swingers" put them on the map, but L.A. has always loved the world-renowned Dresden Lounge singers, Marty and Elayne. With a dining room that shines all on its own, it's no wonder The Dresden has been an L.A. staple for 35 years.The Galley is Santa Monica's oldest restaurant and bar where once a year they turn back the clocks to 1934 with a special menu and rolled back prices for their regulars.Celebrity Chef Neal Fraser's restaurant Redbird in downtown L.A. is unlike any other, tucked into the city's iconic former cathedral, St. Vibiana. Redbird's gorgeous dining courtyard, complete with retractable roof, is the perfect spot for a delicious brunch!Housed in a vintage fire station from 1912, Engine Co. 28 has been serving up a menu based on recipes from American firehouses since the 80s. There are traces of the old engine company everywhere, including the original fire pole.