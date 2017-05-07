Although most parents dream of watching their child graduate, stage four cancer made it virtually impossible for the father of California Baptist University student David Mendoza until the university stepped in.All his life, his father made it clear to the whole family that education was key.As a result not only has Mendoza worked as a recruiter at La Sierra University, but he enrolled in an online master's program at California Baptist University.Challenges in school became all the more difficult after his father was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer."It was a numbing feeling," Mendoza shared.As Mendoza got ready for graduation, he thought a great tribute to his dad would be for him take part in his hooding ceremony.Though the honor is not something that is typically done, the university allowed it and held a private ceremony for the entire family."I didn't realize the importance of it until it happened," Mendoza shared.His father said the special moment allowed him to forget all about his fight with cancer, if only for a moment."It was unbelievable, it really was," Mendoza said. "I can't even describe that feeling."