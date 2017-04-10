EARTH DAY

Spring on the High Line

EMBED </>More News Videos

Each year, High Line gardeners and volunteers trim back grasses to help spring flowers bloom. (CCG)

Stretching 1.5 miles down the West Side of Manhattan, the High Line is a historic freight line transformed into a public park. The park, which spans the neighborhoods of Chelsea and Midtown, was built after Friends of the High Line, a nonprofit dedicated to repurposing the train tracks for public use, advocated to transform the abandoned rail line into a public space. It opened as a aerial greenway in 2014.

Each year, High Line gardeners and volunteers cut back on winter growth to prepare for spring blooms in the annual Spring Cutback.

Unlike other gardens, plants are not trimmed back at the onset of cold weather. This is in keeping with the vision of planting designer Piet Oudolf and the landscape architects of James Corner Field Operations who wanted to keep the self-seeded landscape as natural as possible, according to Friends of the High Line.

The plants that grow on the High Line are meant to mimic the dynamics of a wild landscape. In such landscapes, wildfires would naturally sweep through grasslands and create room for spring bulbs. At the High Line, gardeners hand cut and trim grasses using shears, pruners, and scissors to expose bulbs among the metal rails of the old line.
Related Topics:
societyearth dayspringweathertourismMidtownChelsea
Load Comments
EARTH DAY
Environmental victories since the first Earth Day
Celebrate Earth Day with these freebies and deals
SPONSORED: 10 companies making a positive impact on the environment
Artist gives recycled materials new life
More earth day
SOCIETY
Help boy with down Syndrome get birthday wish from Rider Strong
Billboard Music Awards 2017 nominees
7-day planner
Man becomes pilot after a childhood Make-A-Wish day
More Society
Top Stories
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
Kings fire coach, GM; promote Robitaille to president, Blake to GM
Kids, parents embrace in emotional reunions after school shooting
Ontario police shoot, kill man armed with shotgun at Stater Bros store
Driver who struck 6, killed 2 women in Chino church parking lot ID'd
San Bernardino shooting: How adults, children can cope w/ trauma
Mexico's Consul General in LA addresses upcoming NAFTA talks
Show More
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice
VIDEO: Man's lip busted while dragged off overbooked United flight
Suspect flees after stolen car chase ends in crash in Pasadena
Covina suspect shoots at deputies while recording Facebook Live
NY lawmakers approve free middle class college tuition
More News
Top Video
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
Kids, parents embrace in emotional reunions after school shooting
Ontario police shoot, kill man armed with shotgun at Stater Bros store
Mexico's Consul General in LA addresses upcoming NAFTA talks
More Video