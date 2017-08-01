  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Elementary school students serve as flower girls, ring bearers at teacher's wedding

Teacher Marielle Slagel Keller invited her entire class to be in her recent wedding making them ring bearers and flower girls. (coryandjackie.com)

An elementary school teacher had her students help usher in her big day in a very special way.

Marielle Slagel Keller had twenty kindergarten and first-grade students from IPS Butler Lab School in Indianapolis walk as ring bearers and flower girls at her June 24 wedding. The children wore white and carried garlands before Keller's entrance.

"They're the kids that mean the most to me. They're a part of who I am," Keller, 25, told ABC News.

Her husband Mike Keller said he initially didn't know if the idea would work.

"I said, 'This is lovely,' but in the back of my mind, I'm thinking, 'There's a 25 percent chance this will go according to plan," Mike Keller, 26, told ABC News. "I thought, 'This is going to be interesting: a herd of 6-year-olds coming down the aisle in this very important moment.'"

For some, this was their first wedding, and the students ran up to hug their teacher after the ceremony. Keller teaches a combination of kindergarten and first grade students, so some of the students will have her as a teacher again this school year.

"They supported me throughout this wedding planning process, so it wouldn't have been right to not have them be there the day of," she said.
