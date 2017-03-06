SOCIETY

Superman Returns: Impersonator comes back to Hollywood

EMBED </>More News Videos

It was a triumphant return to Hollywood Boulevard for performer Christopher Lloyd Dennis, who was brutally attacked a year ago. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It was a triumphant return to Hollywood Boulevard for a performer who was brutally attacked a year ago.

Christopher Dennis has portrayed Superman for 25 years, until he was nearly beaten to death and robbed of his precious costume and cape. The outfit was set on fire, leaving the performer with no way to make money.

"I'm glad to be back because this is something that I started 25 years ago and it's my lifelong dream to be out here and helping people," Dennis said on Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

A Superman impersonator will make his return to Hollywood Boulevard after a violent assault last year.


Dennis said words of wisdom from Christopher Reeve helped him get back on his feet after the savage attack.

"As Christopher Reeve would say, 'You can't let your setbacks set you back,'" Dennis said.

Dennis snapped right back into character on the boulevard, taking pictures with people and bringing smiles to their faces. He said the attack made him lose all hope and his life began to spiral into a dark hole.

That was until he said his friends helped him find his way back.

"I'm just happy to be back and doing what I love," Dennis said. "I got so much support."

One of his biggest supporters is Ross Johnson, who portrays the superhero Logan "Wolverine" on Hollywood Boulevard.

"It's great to have Superman back out here," Johnson said. "In his absence we had someone pop up in a really cheesy Halloween costume, so it's good to have quality back here on the boulevard. He's always been honest. He's been here 20 plus years."
Related Topics:
societyhollywood walk of famesupermancostumed charactersrobberyassaultHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Superman performer returns to Hollywood after assault
SOCIETY
Dying woman pens essay with dating profile of husband
WWII vet sings national anthem at OC council meeting
7-day planner
This baby loves to dance!
More Society
Top Stories
Woman shot in Silver Lake officer-involved shooting
Rally held for undocumented dad detained by ICE
Man accused of killing Whittier officer faces judge
Orange County man charged with 9th DUI in 6 years
LAPD, Long Beach police will soon patrol Metro stations
LA sheriff talks bill that could limit contact between federal, local agencies
Bill to replace Obamacare introduced by House Republicans
Show More
VIDEO: Day care worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
Semi-truck crash shuts down SB 215 Fwy in Riverside
Planned Parenthood can keep funding if it stops abortions, Trump says
WWII vet sings national anthem at OC council meeting
Police: Human remains in Buena Park backyard are Native American
More News
Top Video
Motorcyclist jumps over 60 Fwy in Moreno Valley, sparks investigation
Man accused of killing Whittier officer faces judge
LAPD, Long Beach police will soon patrol Metro stations
Bill to replace Obamacare introduced by House Republicans
More Video