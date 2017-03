Some who fantasize about winning the lottery often picture themselves jet-setting to exotic locations across the world or owning an array of luxurious sports cars. But for one Michigan teen, they plan on doing something different: giving most of his winnings to his parents.The 19-year-old won the $500,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's Golden Wild Time scratch-off game. He told lottery officials of his plans when claiming his winnings on Friday."I'm going to keep about $5,000 for myself to invest, and I'm going to give the rest to my parents," the teen said, according to the Michigan Lottery . "My parents have done so much for my sister and me, helping them takes a big weight off of their shoulders and mine."He said of his big win, "it's just incredible, I can't get the smile off of my face."The Michigan teenager isn't the only young person who's won a major lottery prize recently. A 19-year-old in Florida also won a $500,000 prize off a scratch-off game.