SOCIETY

Teen plans to give majority of $500,000 lottery prize to parents

The teen told the Michigan Lottery that he plans to keep $5,000 of the prize for himself and will give the rest to his parents. (Michigan Lottery)

Some who fantasize about winning the lottery often picture themselves jet-setting to exotic locations across the world or owning an array of luxurious sports cars. But for one Michigan teen, they plan on doing something different: giving most of his winnings to his parents.

The 19-year-old won the $500,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's Golden Wild Time scratch-off game. He told lottery officials of his plans when claiming his winnings on Friday.

"I'm going to keep about $5,000 for myself to invest, and I'm going to give the rest to my parents," the teen said, according to the Michigan Lottery. "My parents have done so much for my sister and me, helping them takes a big weight off of their shoulders and mine."

He said of his big win, "it's just incredible, I can't get the smile off of my face."

The Michigan teenager isn't the only young person who's won a major lottery prize recently. A 19-year-old in Florida also won a $500,000 prize off a scratch-off game.
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodfamilylotteryu.s. & worldparentingdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Police, teens discuss race relations at NAACP Long Beach event
Eye on L.A. explores foods 1st made in the city
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
More Society
Top Stories
Shots fired at LASD sheriff's station in Temple City
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump campaign, Comey says
2 detained in Van Nuys after suspects shoot at officers
Suspect injured in Huntington Beach officer-involved shooting
Toll lanes to open on 91 Fwy Monday morning in Corona
Family holds vigil for man killed in Anaheim hit-and-run
President of Uber leaves after 6 months on job
Show More
Ready for the 'Dancing' premiere? The celebs are!
Happy Day of Happiness!
UCLA advances to Sweet 16 in 79-67 win over Cincinnati
Man found shot to death in Lawndale
Investigation underway after little girl found unresponsive in Victorville
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos