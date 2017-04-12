SOCIETY

The controversial Barndominium is up for sale

The popular but controversial Barndominium is up for sale.

After several months of legal struggles, owner Kristi Bass is placing the Lacy Lakeview, Texas property on the market. The Barndominium appeared on HGTV's Fixer Upper and since then has drawn many tourists to the area. After neighbors expressed concerns over the number of people showing up to see the home, the town council denied Bass a permit that would allow the property to be a vacation home for clients.

Now the home is up for sale and for a lucky family, this gorgeous barn may be all theirs.
