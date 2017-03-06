SOCIETY

This baby loves to dance!

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch as this baby dances as an adult plays a buck call. (Melanie McKay/YouTube)

This baby has great dance moves.

Melanie McKay shared adorable video of a baby dancing to buck calls. Do you think you could dance as well as this adorable child?
Related Topics:
societyfeel gooddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerbabydance
Load Comments
SOCIETY
South LA boy battling bone cancer gets Warriors-themed bedroom
Eye on L.A. explores food, entertainment downtown
Bicyclists, pedestrians take over San Gabriel Valley streets
Superman performer returns to Hollywood after assault
More Society
Top Stories
South LA boy battling bone cancer gets Warriors-themed bedroom
Man fatally stabbed at Metro station in Koreatown
Sergeant saves woman from choking in Long Beach
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
Hundreds gather in DTLA for International Women's Day march, rally
Suspect killed in Cabazon deputy-involved shooting
White House asks Congress to probe alleged Obama power abuse
Show More
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missiles into ocean
1 killed, 3 hospitalized in violent Brea crash
Sikh man told to 'go back to your own country' before being shot
Fullerton PD cracks down on party bus drivers
Man in 20s killed in Panorama City shooting
More News
Top Video
Man fatally stabbed at Metro station in Koreatown
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
South LA boy battling bone cancer gets Warriors-themed bedroom
Hundreds gather in DTLA for International Women's Day march, rally
More Video