  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
SOCIETY

Watch this high school student stack cups at record speed

EMBED </>More News Videos

William Orrell takes cup stacking to a new level. (GoldenArcher96 via Storyful)

William Orrell is ranked as the top performer in the world in fast-cup stacking by the World Sport Stacking Association. Now, Orrell recently defeated the speed stacking world record, that was held by none other than himself.

"Orrell held the world record of 5 seconds in a sequence called the Cycle, which uses 12 cups to create a series of stacks," according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools blog. "That put him on Page 69 of Guinness World Records 2016."

Now, it looks like William broke his own record on Jan. 7, with a new stacking time of 4.813 seconds. William can be seen jumping up and down with joy after accomplishing the feat.
Related Topics:
societydistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerfeel goodsportsworld record
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
Coo Kid Jacob Lund becomes younger brother's role model
'Get off your phone': Day care touches nerves w/ cellphone sign
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Trump hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Light rain to linger across Southern California Friday
Man sets off explosive at Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena; no injuries
OC man ran high-end brothel out of Irvine apartments, police say
Knife-wielding man shot after attacking soldiers outside Louvre
Santa Monica school closes over possible norovirus outbreak
Lancaster man sought in roommate's murder identified
Show More
Man in critical condition after pit bull attack in Lincoln Heights
FACT CHECK: Conway cites 'massacre' that didn't happen
See the Easter eggs in every Pixar movie
Murdered OC artists remembered for art contributions
Iranian man barred from US amid travel ban returns to Los Angeles
More News
Top Video
Santa Monica school closes over possible norovirus outbreak
Man sets off explosive at Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena; no injuries
Knife-wielding man shot after attacking soldiers outside Louvre
Murdered OC artists remembered for art contributions
More Video