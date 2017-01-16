SOCIETY

Thousands to attend 32nd annual Kingdom Day Parade
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands are expected to line the streets of South Los Angeles for the 32nd annual Kingdom Day Parade in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The event is billed as the nation's largest and oldest Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

The parade begins at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue, then rolls west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard before turning south onto Crenshaw Boulevard.

The parade ends at Vernon Street, where the Freedom Fair is scheduled to take place at Leimert Park after the parade.

MORE: Audio recording of Dr. King's 1964 Nobel Peace Prize lecture released

Legislation was signed in 1983 to create Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a federal holiday.

Then in 1994, Congress designated the federal holiday as a National Day of Service.
