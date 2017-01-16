Thousands to attend 32nd annual Kingdom Day Parade

Thousands are expected to line the streets of South Los Angeles for the 32nd annual Kingdom Day Parade in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.The event is billed as the nation's largest and oldest Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.The parade begins at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue, then rolls west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard before turning south onto Crenshaw Boulevard.The parade ends at Vernon Street, where the Freedom Fair is scheduled to take place at Leimert Park after the parade.Legislation was signed in 1983 to create Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a federal holiday.Then in 1994, Congress designated the federal holiday as a National Day of Service.