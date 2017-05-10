SOCIETY

Three new river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo

This Mother's Day will be extra special at the Oakland Zoo. Three new river otter pups are now on exhibit. (KGO-TV)

This Mother's Day will be extra special at the Oakland Zoo. Three new river otter pups are now on exhibit.

Video from the zoo shows the little pups pestering their mother, Rose. She gave birth to two girls and a boy in February.

Zookeepers say Rose is doing a great job taking care of the pups. They're still nursing but have begun to eat solid foods like fish.

Their dad, Wyatt, was brought in three years ago from Texas with the hope he would be a successful breeder.

PHOTOS: New otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo

