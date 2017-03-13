US retirees knit sweaters for winter chickens

A retirement home knitting club in Massachusetts teamed up with a local non-profit to make sweaters for chickens during cold New England months.The project allows the women to put their skills to use and help the birds stay warm in the winter. Certain breeds even shed their feathers and grow new ones for the winter months."When they said they were gonna make these sweaters for the chickens, I thought it was the most foolish thing I had ever heard in my life, and everybody that I told laughed at me. They couldn't believe it, but we made the sweaters for the chickens and I'm glad that we did," Libby Kaplan said.Farmers even noticed that egg production jumped since the chickens started wearing the sweaters.