American, British blind veterans join together for Project Gemini

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Visually-impaired veterans from the United States and United Kingdom hit the waters of the Long Beach Shoreline Marina to advance their rehabilitation.

As a part of the Blinded Veterans Association's Project Gemini, men and women who lost their vision during military service shared knowledge and insights on treatment.

"It builds confidence and a lot of inspiration," Thomas Zampieri of the Blinded Veterans Association said. "The attitude is if he can do it, then I can do it."

To learn more about the Blinded Veterans Association and their work, check out their website.
