LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Visually-impaired veterans from the United States and United Kingdom hit the waters of the Long Beach Shoreline Marina to advance their rehabilitation.
As a part of the Blinded Veterans Association's Project Gemini, men and women who lost their vision during military service shared knowledge and insights on treatment.
"It builds confidence and a lot of inspiration," Thomas Zampieri of the Blinded Veterans Association said. "The attitude is if he can do it, then I can do it."
