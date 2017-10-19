LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas shooting victim, Christiana Duarte, remembered by loved ones, 2 LA sports teams

Hundreds of people packed St. Lawrence Martyr Church in Redondo Beach to bid farewell to one of the youngest victims of the Las Vegas shooting massacre. (KABC)

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Hundreds of people packed St. Lawrence Martyr Church in Redondo Beach to bid farewell to one of the youngest victims of the Las Vegas shooting massacre.

Christiana Duarte was just 22 years old when she was killed along with 57 others at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1.

"Mickey Jr., Christiana's brother, gave probably one of the most moving speeches I've ever heard about the love he had for his sister and still has," said Danette Meyers, a friend of the Duartes who has been serving as the family spokesperson. "They were best friends. They were 16 months apart, so you can imagine just how close they were."

Duarte recently graduated from the University of Arizona with a business and marketing degree and worked for the Los Angeles Kings as a fan service associate.

Team President Luc Robitaille and other members of the Kings organization took part in Duarte's funeral service.

"It's a celebration of her life. She as a very special person. She just had such an impact in a short time with all of our staff," Robitaille said. "She was one of those persons who enjoyed life every day and that's what was shown today."

Another local sports team Duarte worked for was the Los Angeles Rams, who sponsored a celebration of life event held after the funeral. It was a chance for loved ones to share their thoughts and feelings about a life that was just starting out.

"It's just so shocking. So terribly shocking. I just hope the family can, in their loss, move on. But they will always remember their beautiful Chrissy," Meyers said.

Duarte was a 2013 graduate of South Torrance High School.
