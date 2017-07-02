SOCIETY

Video: Dolphin cozies up to fisherman for belly rub

EMBED </>More Videos

A wild dolphin befriended a fisherman off an Irish island, rolling over in the water to get a nice belly rub and a scratch on the nose. (Elaine Farrell via Storyful)

By ABC7.com staff
ARAN ISLANDS, IRELAND (KABC) --
That's not a dog cozying for a belly rub and a pat on the nose, but a wild dolphin.

The amazing encounter between a fisherman and a dolphin was captured off Ireland's Aran Islands.

The dolphin surfaces and rolls over so a fisherman learning over the back of his boat can offer a nice belly rub and a little scratch under the fins and nose.

The sea mammal seems just as delighted as the fisherman by the encounter.


A nature photographer captured the scene on the shores of Inis Oirr on June 28.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydolphinamazing videocute animalswild animalsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Couple marries in marijuana cultivation facility
Eye on L.A. finds the best 'staycation' spots in SoCal
SoCal 4th of July fireworks: Where to watch
Los Angeles launches recycLA program to reduce landfill waste
More Society
Top Stories
Anti-Trump protesters march in downtown LA for impeachment
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Laguna Beach
Hollywood streets flood after pipe bursts
Young Compton sisters impressing with golf skills
Gang member arrested in fatal stabbing of Glendale man
Body of missing boy Aramazd Andressian Jr. found
Man charged in road rage slaying of Pennsylvania teen
Show More
Couple marries in marijuana cultivation facility
Woman shot, killed in Carson; shooter at large
Pope reverses Vatican stand on British sick baby case
DUI suspect arrested after fatal crash on 110 Freeway
Dunkin' Donuts unveils new S'mores doughnut
More News
Top Video
Hollywood streets flood after pipe bursts
Body of missing boy Aramazd Andressian Jr. found
Dunkin' Donuts unveils new S'mores doughnut
Man charged in road rage slaying of Pennsylvania teen
More Video