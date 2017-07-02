Video: Dolphin cozies up to fisherman for belly rub

ARAN ISLANDS, IRELAND (KABC) --That's not a dog cozying for a belly rub and a pat on the nose, but a wild dolphin.
The amazing encounter between a fisherman and a dolphin was captured off Ireland's Aran Islands.
The dolphin surfaces and rolls over so a fisherman learning over the back of his boat can offer a nice belly rub and a little scratch under the fins and nose.
The sea mammal seems just as delighted as the fisherman by the encounter.
A nature photographer captured the scene on the shores of Inis Oirr on June 28.