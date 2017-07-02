Video: Dolphin cozies up to fisherman for belly rub

That's not a dog cozying for a belly rub and a pat on the nose, but a wild dolphin.The amazing encounter between a fisherman and a dolphin was captured off Ireland's Aran Islands.The dolphin surfaces and rolls over so a fisherman learning over the back of his boat can offer a nice belly rub and a little scratch under the fins and nose.The sea mammal seems just as delighted as the fisherman by the encounter.A nature photographer captured the scene on the shores of Inis Oirr on June 28.