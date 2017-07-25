SOCIETY

Video: 'Fit' toddler does burpees poolside

EMBED </>More Videos

A video of a toddler showcasing an impressive fitness routine by the poolside has gone viral. (WTVD)

BOISE,Idaho --
A video of a toddler showing off her impressive and enviable fitness skills has gone viral.

The video, titled "the Burpee Baby is back," shows 2-year-old Keeley working out poolside in Boise, Idaho.

The fit toddler star-jumps, does burpees and then fearlessly jumps into the pool before getting back out to repeat the routine all over again.

The best part? Her whole routine is done with a smile.

The viral video was shared by Keeley's mother and fitness blogger Ashley Roberts.

Roberts, whose Instagram is dedicated to fitness, body positivity and the empowerment of women, shared the video to her account saying, "The burpee baby is back! Just doing some burpee pool jumps on a hot summer day!"



We're certain of one thing, Keeley's work out routine is putting us all to shame!

Storyful contributed to this article.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfitnessviral videotrendingbuzzworthychildrenIdaho
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
7-day planner
Tequila was flowing like water in Hollywood
SoCal Marine killed in Mississippi crash honored
Man w/ rare disease, wife celebrate anniversary at hospital
More Society
Top Stories
Officer-involved shooting reported at Rancho Cucamonga college
Man fatally struck after fight in Compton; driver flees
14-year-old survivor of livestreamed crash mourns victim
Draymond Green's alleged assault victims file lawsuit
Man sought in connection with possible string of OC robberies
Food cart overturned in Hollywood confrontation
3 injured in crash involving police vehicle in Hemet
Pres. Trump tweets, McCain return set stage for health bill vote
Show More
'She killed her own sister.' Parents reeling after live streamed crash
2 remain critical after Agua Dulce crash that killed 3
Viral 5-year-old who received heart passes away
Churchgoers mourn murdered Apple Valley minister
Porter Ranch residents protest SoCal Gas facility
More News
Top Video
Man fatally struck after fight in Compton; driver flees
14-year-old survivor of livestreamed crash mourns victim
Man sought in connection with possible string of OC robberies
Pres. Trump tweets, McCain return set stage for health bill vote
More Video