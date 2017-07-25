Video: 'Fit' toddler does burpees poolside

A video of a toddler showing off her impressive and enviable fitness skills has gone viral.The video, titled "the Burpee Baby is back," shows 2-year-old Keeley working out poolside in Boise, Idaho.The fit toddler star-jumps, does burpees and then fearlessly jumps into the pool before getting back out to repeat the routine all over again.The best part? Her whole routine is done with a smile.The viral video was shared by Keeley's mother and fitness blogger Ashley Roberts.Roberts, whose Instagram is dedicated to fitness, body positivity and the empowerment of women, shared the video to her account saying, "The burpee baby is back! Just doing some burpee pool jumps on a hot summer day!"We're certain of one thing, Keeley's work out routine is putting us all to shame!