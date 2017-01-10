VIDEO: LAPD officer helps stranded mother in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department answered the call to help a mother stranded in Wilmington on Monday.
Fred Chaparli said the officer came to save the day along Harry Bridges Street after the mother got a flat tire. Chaparli shared video of the good deed with ABC7 using #abc7eyewitness on social media.
The woman, who had two young children in the car, showered the officer with praise for being "amazing."
"You are so sweet for doing that," she said.
When the officer was thanked for helping, he simply smiled and responded, "No problem."