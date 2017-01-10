  • BREAKING NEWS Sen. Jeff Sessions' attorney general confirmation hearing - WATCH LIVE
#ABC7EYEWITNESS

VIDEO: LAPD officer helps stranded mother in Wilmington
EMBED </>More News Videos

An officer with the LAPD helped a stranded mother and her children in Wilmington. (KABC)

By Tim Rearden
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department answered the call to help a mother stranded in Wilmington on Monday.

Fred Chaparli said the officer came to save the day along Harry Bridges Street after the mother got a flat tire. Chaparli shared video of the good deed with ABC7 using #abc7eyewitness on social media.

The woman, who had two young children in the car, showered the officer with praise for being "amazing."

MORE: Submit #abc7eyewitness news tips

"You are so sweet for doing that," she said.

When the officer was thanked for helping, he simply smiled and responded, "No problem."
Related Topics:
societylapdfeel goodgood newspolice officer#abc7eyewitnessWilmingtonLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
#ABC7EYEWITNESS
VIDEO: Baby gray whale and mom glide under boat off Laguna Beach
VIDEO: Temecula cashier makes the day of boy with cerebral palsy
Quadriplegic Loma Linda man in need of new van
Woman escapes freight train crash in Santa Fe Springs
More #abc7eyewitness
SOCIETY
Incredible triple rainbow appears during mom's photo shoot for second rainbow baby
Boy gets surprise photo with member of Britain's Coldstream guards on birthday
3-year-old 'toasts' to the new year with actual toast, sparks new family tradition
Eye on LA explores animal lover adventures
More Society
Top Stories
Dylann Roof sentenced to death in Charleston church shooting
Prosecutors plan to retry ex-Sheriff Lee Baca for corruption
San Bernardino gunman's brother pleads in marriage fraud case
Gov. Brown warns of $2B deficit while unveiling state budget
Carrie Fisher's death certificate confirms cardiac arrest
Pomona officer critically injured while responding to fatal crash
Jeff Sessions says he'd be fair as attorney general, defy Trump if necessary
Show More
405 reopens in Sepulveda Pass hours after wild chase
Pet of the Week: Jack Russell Terrier mix puppy named Jason
Thousands to attend Women's March LA in downtown
Spotty showers before strong storm hits SoCal Tuesday night
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his own driveway
More News
Top Video
Pomona officer critically injured while responding to fatal crash
Jeff Sessions says he'd be fair as attorney general, defy Trump if necessary
Thousands to attend Women's March LA in downtown
Pet of the Week: Jack Russell Terrier mix puppy named Jason
More Video