SOCIETY

LAPD officer shows off serious salsa skills at Cuban music festival

EMBED </>More Videos

This Los Angeles Police Department motor officer really knows how to move on the dance floor. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
This Los Angeles Police Department motor officer really knows how to move on the dance floor.

Officer Booker of the LAPD's Central Traffic Division hopped off his bike and showed off some serious salsa skills at the Cuban American Music Festival in downtown LA over the weekend.

In a video tweeted by the LAPD's headquarters, Booker expertly spun and swayed to the music, twirling his female partner to the rhythm.


Apparently Booker's impressive dance skills even surprised his employer. "Who knew LAPD Motor Officers could move like this when they get off their bikes," tweeted LAPD HQ.

Keep dancing, Officer Booker!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylos angeles police departmentpolicesalsadanceLos AngelesDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
7-day planner
Mom receives dream car after graduating from law school
These images of little Wonder Women define girl power
Bear breaks into home and 'plays' piano
More Society
Top Stories
3 wounded in Victorville pawnshop shootout
Cocaine found in vending machine toy, police say
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man
Monrovia man accused of sexual assaults across LA County
2 shot in alley in Los Angeles
Stacy Keach suffered on-stage heart attack during 'Pamplona'
Firefighter rescues tiny puppy from Adelanto house fire
Show More
Lost ACT exams leave LA students frustrated
Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights, police say
Grandmother in custody in Colton triple stabbing, police say
Wife of man accused in Denny's fight removed from patrol duties
Peacock breaks $500 worth of alcohol at Arcadia liquor store
More News
Top Video
3 wounded in Victorville pawnshop shootout
Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights, police say
More chefs milling their own grains
Narbonne HS student shot to death in Wilmington
More Video