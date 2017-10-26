SOCIETY

VIDEO: Off-duty New Jersey state trooper saves choking man

EMBED </>More Videos

Off-duty NJ State Trooper saves choking man. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on October 26, 2017. (WPVI)

ROCKAWAY TWP., N.J. --
An off-duty New Jersey state trooper saved a man who was choking on his meal.

Surveillance video shows the incident at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township in North Jersey on Sunday.

A man sitting at a table with a child began to show signs that he could not breathe.

Trooper Dennis Palaia, who was enjoying a day off with his son, noticed what was happening and rushed over without hesitation.

The trooper performed the Heimlich maneuver, allowing the man to breath normally again.

State police say the man is expected to make a full recovery.

Related Topics:
societynew jersey newschokingrescuenew jersey state policeherou.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Man fined for singing 'Everybody Dance Now' in car
7-day planner
Heroic Army veteran from SoCal receives Medal of Honor
Choose kindness to help stop bullying
More Society
Top Stories
Palmdale boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
New details revealed in Sherri Papini's disappearance
Trump coy on what's coming out on JFK assassination
Dodgers lose to Astros, 7-6, in World Series Game 2
Serial burglary suspect sought in Brentwood
Doctor gets teen cancer patient tickets to World Series
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
300 Sun Valley homes vulnerable to mudslides after La Tuna Fire
Show More
Brush fire, apartment fire extinguished near Dodger Stadium
Relative cool-down in store for SoCal Thursday
OC students call for re-branding of Confederate mascot
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
'Night of the Living Dead' director makes Hollywood Walk of Fame
More News
Top Video
Palmdale boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
New details revealed in Sherri Papini's disappearance
Trump coy on what's coming out on JFK assassination
Dodgers lose to Astros, 7-6, in World Series Game 2
More Video