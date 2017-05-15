SOCIETY

VIDEO: Toddler's trick shot snuffs out candle

Watch as 2-year-old Korbin Jackson snuffs out a birthday candle with one kick of a mini soccer ball. (WLS)

This toddler is a soccer star in the making!

Watch as 2-year-old Korbin Jackson snuffs out a birthday candle with one kick of a mini soccer ball.

His father posted the trick shot on his son's Instagram page with the caption "Lights out."

In the adorable video, Korbin jumps up and down and says, "Bye bye, candle! Bye bye! See you later!" before running into the next room yelling, "I did it!"

Way to go, Korbin!
