LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Meet some of L.A.'s coolest kids and parents doing pretty amazing things!
From rock 'n' roll band Minor Strut, and the Imagination Foundation inspired by Caine's Cardboard Arcade, to Lil' Libros made for bilingual families and Baby Boy Bakery geared to get families to create memories in the kitchen together, you'll find some pretty fun and incredible stories.
We also meet up with the creators of YCSYHS, a grassroots organization started to help give some hope to families with children fighting cancer. We also visited the Bowers Museum for the incredible Mummies of the World exhibit!
MINOR STRUT
Inspired by the legends of rock-n-roll, a group of young musicians takes center stage as "Minor Strut." The boy band, ages 10 to 15, write their own music and lyrics. And they're strutting their stuff with the release of their very first album! www.minorstrut.com
IMAGINATION FOUNDATION
Four years ago a video about a little boy with a big imagination became an internet sensation. Caine Monroy's Cardboard Arcade sparked an international movement to inspire creativity in education and the pursuit of careers in science, technology and engineering (S.T.E.M.) for children.
Vista L.A.'s Alysha Del Valle met up with the filmmaker behind Caine's Arcade, Nirvan Mullick, who was also inspired by Caine's Arcade to create the Imagination Foundation. Time Warner Cable and the Imagination Foundation teamed up to host a "Cardboard Challenge" on Earth Day at Extera Public Schools at Breed Elementary in Boyle Heights. Imagination Foundation
timewarnercable.com
exteraschools.org
LIL' LIBROS
Inspired by their children, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein created Lil' Libros, a unique collection of bilingual books for kids celebrating Latino culture. www.lillibros.com
BABY BOY BAKERY
Baby Boy Bakery is a very special blog dedicated to a little boy named Ryan. His mom started Baby Boy Bakery to offer kid-friendly cooking kits, a baby journal and a recipe binder all to encourage families to celebrate life's sweetest moments in the kitchen, together! www.babyboybakery.com
YOUNG CANCER SUPPORT, YOUNG HOMELESS SUPPORT
The Esparza brothers are spreading love to some families who need it most in our community. Through their organization, Young Cancer Support, Young Homeless Support (YCSYHS) they've started a movement to bring hope to children fighting cancer. First they meet the families in need, then gather a "wish list," and surprise the family with gifts. But beyond gifts, the small group builds friendships with the families, offering emotional support, and sometimes just spending quality time with the children. The group has created a clothing line of T-shirts to help support the organization. Every T-shirt bought helps fund gifts for the children and the homeless community. www.facebook.com/ycsyhs.ycsyhs
BOWERS MUSEUM: MUMMIES OF THE WORLD EXHIBIT
The "Mummies of the World" is no longer at Bowers Museum. But you can check out their current exhibits at https://www.bowers.org/www.bowers.org
Be sure to "LIKE" Vista L.A. on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!
www.facebook.com/VistaLA
Twitter: @VistaLA
Instagram: @abc7Vista