Volunteers brighten up Crenshaw High School on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
CRENSHAW, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
With their tools, paintbrushes and gardening gloves, hundreds of volunteers spent this Martin Luther King Jr. Day getting Crenshaw High School a new and brighter look.

With the stroke of a brush, volunteers transformed the school, making it vibrant with college logos, murals and inspirational quotes

Disney was a proud sponsor of Monday's event, joining City Year in the largest Martin Luther King Jr. service days in Southern California.

