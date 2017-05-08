SOCIETY

Watch Fiona the hippo explore this pool at the Cincinnati Zoo!

EMBED </>More News Videos

The hippo was born premature at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, but now weighs over 200 pounds. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden/Twitter)

After she was born prematurely in January, Fiona the hippopotamus now weighs over 200 pounds and is mastering her porpoising abilities.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shared footage of the adorable hippo navigating through a pool.

"Fiona's indoor pools have been raised to 5 feet deep as the process continues to get her acclimated to deeper water," the zoo said on its website. "They walk on the bottom when submerged in water and propel themselves to the surface to take a breath. Fiona is learning how to push off the bottom to come up for air."

The zoo is looking after Fiona until she is ready to join her parents Henry and BiBi outside.
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodu.s. & worldzoowild animalscute animalsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
Related
Fiona the hippo loves to shower!
SOCIETY
7-day planner
These stuffed animals hug you back
Nicki Minaj offers to help fans pay college expenses
Eye on L.A. looks at the shops and sights of Ventura Boulevard
More Society
Top Stories
South LA market clerk shot, killed during robbery
LA 2024 releases renderings of proposed Olympic venues
Police investigating possible suicide of veteran charged w/ killing dog
Long Beach shark advisory in effect after multiple sightings
Man shot to death after allegedly attacking elderly parents in IE
Concours d'Elegance rolls into Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills
Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
Show More
Girl in Florida pries open alligator's mouth to free her leg
Sherman Oaks teen with autism gets 'pugtastic' birthday wish
Obama urges Congress to show 'courage' on health care
Spring storm brings winter weather to SoCal
Emma Watson praises genderless MTV Awards in acceptance speech
More News
Top Video
Long Beach shark advisory in effect after multiple sightings
South LA market clerk shot, killed during robbery
Concours d'Elegance rolls into Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills
Sherman Oaks teen with autism gets 'pugtastic' birthday wish
More Video