Watch these elephants have fun in their pool at the Oregon Zoo

These elephants know how to have some aquatic fun! (Oregon Zoo/YouTube via Storyful)

Summer is right around the corner, and these elephants at the Oregon Zoo are getting ready for some pool fun.

The zoo shared video of their elephants Sumadra and Chendra enjoying the pool. According to Storyful, Sumadra is 8-years old and his "name is Sanskrit for "ocean," which comes from his love of water."

Chendra is the only Borneo elephant left in North America. There are just about 2,000 Borneo elephants in the wild across the world.
