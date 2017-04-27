'WE Day' recognizes students making a difference

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --"WE Day" is part of a movement that recognizes students making a difference. The star-studded event takes place in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The daylong event at the Forum in Inglewood features big names like singer Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled.
Students at Burbank's Brighton Hall School were set to join thousands from more than 600 schools for "WE Day."
A broadcast version of "WE Day" is set to air on ABC this summer.
Learn more about the "WE Movement" by visiting www.we.org.
See what some local students had to do to earn their tickets to the event. Watch Anabel Munoz's report above on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.