Oregon sloth center offers 'sleepovers' with adorable residents

The Zoological Wildlife Conservation Center and Sloth Captive Husbandry Center in Oregon offers a sloth sleepover. (Zoological Wildlife Conservation Center/Sloth Captive Husbandry Center)

Sloth fans, if you've ever dreamed of having a slumber party with your favorite animals, you're in luck.

The Zoological Wildlife Conservation Center and the Sloth Captive Husbandry Center in Rainier, Oregon, together offer a sleepover where you can make fast friends with some of the world's slowest mammals ... for a price.

"It's [a] time to unwind and ... find your old soul," a center representative told ABC in an email. "A time to absorb the peace and tranquility."

The private sleepovers cost $1,200 for groups of four and smaller. Each additional person over four is $300 per person, up to eight people.

Participants sleep in double occupancy tents and have a chance to feed the sloths. The center said that guests typically get to feed the sloths about eight times throughout the night, but it's up to the animals.

"Everything happens when the sloths choose it to happen. In other words the sloths choose when they want to interact with guests throughout the evening," they wrote.

To keep the sloths safe and comfortable, they are able to climb out of reach of the humans anytime, and guests are required to use "library voices" around the sloths.

The centers emphasized that since they are a nonprofit, the sleepovers, as well as their daytime programs, are not meant to be entertainment but rather educational about the sloths. They are led by college interns.

