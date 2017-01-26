  • BREAKING NEWS Detectives discuss arrest in murder of El Monte Jack in the Box employee - WATCH LIVE
SOCIETY

Whisky a Go Go sign from legendary LA rock club sold for $48K

A marquee from the legendary Los Angeles rock 'n' roll club, Whisky a Go Go, adorned the West Hollywood club during the heyday of punk, new wave and grunge in the 1980s and '90s. (AP Photo/David Sharp)

BIDDEFORD, Maine --
A neon marquee from the legendary Los Angeles rock club Whisky a Go Go is going, going, gone.

The 13-foot-long sign with bright pink letters sold at auction for $48,300 Wednesday night in Maine.

Saco River Auction Co. acquired the unusual piece of rock 'n' roll history from a storage unit where it was collecting dust.

Auctioneer Troy Thibodeau says the buyer didn't want to be identified.

The weathered marquee says simply, "The Whisky."

It adorned the West Hollywood club in the '80s and '90s, during the days of punk, new wave and grunge.

It was replaced in 2004 by a sign that restored the full name, "Whisky a Go Go."

The iconic club opened in 1964. It was recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.
Related Topics:
societybarmusicauctionWest HollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
