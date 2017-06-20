SOCIETY

'Cat hero' rescues kitten from river

Tampa police decided to name the kitten "Lucky." (Josh Page/Facebook)

A very fortunate kitten was rescued after falling into the Hillsborough River in Tampa, Florida.

Police tried to lure the kitten from the ledge of the Kennedy Boulevard bridge over the river, but it slipped off the side and fell about 30 feet.

A nearby woman on a water bike then leaped into the water to rescue the kitten from drowning. As she pulled the kitten from the water onlookers clapped and cheered. Josh Page, who was with his family at the time, saw the event taking place so he started recording. He later commented the woman was a "cat hero!"

Tampa police say the people in a boat nearby helped the woman out of the water. They later adopted the kitten and named it "Lucky."
