Woman pays it forward to Baldwin Village friend who saved her life

A local man who saved the life of a friend got a big surprise from her as she decided to give back and pay it forward.Teresa Campbell jumped on the opportunity to join Eyewitness News in giving a special someone $500 dollars. She immediately thought of her friend, Stanley Allen."When I was homeless, when I was on drugs out on the streets, when I had nowhere to go, he was always there," she shared.Campbell said Allen helped her to remain sober for 11 years."He gave me a place to stay, he gave me food," she added. "He made sure I had money in my pocket."Now, it's Allen who could use some help. The hair salon where he worked recently closed. He's been going on job interviews but it hasn't been easy.Allen is also a caretaker for his elderly mother, and Campbell was ecstatic to pay it forward to her selfless friend.Eyewitness News and Campbell headed to Allen's Baldwin Village apartment. There, Campbell explained how much Allen means to her."You looked out for me when I couldn't look out for myself, you gave me a job when I didn't have one," she told him. "You've been extremely nice, so I'd like to pay $500 to you."Allen was stunned."You don't really look for nothing back, you just sharing what you know and when it comes back, you know it's good," he said.Allen said he'll pay it forward by caring for his mom and continuing to mentor Campbell."It helps me when I help somebody else," he added."All you need is a good, strong support system and the will to want to do it, and it can happen," shared a smiling Campbell.