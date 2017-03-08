  • BREAKING NEWS Alleged victims of Marine Corps nude photo scandal speak out - WATCH LIVE
SOCIETY

Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kabc"><span>kabc</span></div><span class="caption-text">A woman strikes a pose in front of a statue titled &#34;Fearless Girl&#34; in New York. (Mark Lennihan&#47;AP)</span></div>
Women across the globe gathered on Wednesday in celebration of International Women's Day.

This year and in years past, the day honors the achievements and roles of women in society. However, this year, there have been calls to actions with the #daywithoutawomen, a movement which asks women to skip work in order to bring to attention inequalities that women face in the workplace.

Demonstrations have begun throughout the U.S, including in New York, where a statue of a defiant girl facing the Charging Bull on Wall St.The statue has drawn hundred to the area to take pictures and show support.
Related Topics:
societywomenprotestu.s. & world
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo gets ramp for her pool
Celebs reflect on International Women's Day
'Fearless girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull
March 8 is International Women's Day
More Society
Top Stories
Videos show robberies amid crime spike in downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles primary election results
Deputy fatally shoots armed man outside Ladera Heights gym
Kidnapping, chase end in officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles
Man deported 5 times kills woman in North Hills hit-and-run
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo gets ramp for her pool
Breast cancer vaccine is 'game changer,' doctor says
Show More
Franciscan monastery adopts cute dog
'Fearless girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull
Blind dog found alive after disappearing in Santa Cruz Mountains
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
March 8 is International Women's Day
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos