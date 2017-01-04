Residents in one Woodland Hills neighborhood may be doing away with a dazzling holiday tradition: Candy Cane Lane.It's a decades-long tradition that draws in visitors from around Southern California every year.Homeowners deck out their houses in elaborate Christmas displays to share the holiday spirit, but some residents say they're upset about street vendors working in the area."It's kind of annoying," said resident Rick Grimes. "They'll set up their little shops right in front of our driveways, where all the lights are and it's very populated. They get the cars and pull them in front of the house, and they break the sprinklers, the lights, they create a lot of foot-traffic in front of our home."Others said they don't have a problem with it."I don't object to anybody trying to make a living and, of course, where the crowds are going to be, they are going to come out and they're going to sell things. As long as there's nothing destructive about it, I have no complaints," said homeowner Jeffrey Hobson.Some residents explained they believe the street vending is bringing in more trash and causing more traffic. They also raised concerns over disrespectful visitors stealing displays, leaving trash and playing loud music.Councilman Bob Blumenfield said his office received one complaint and will work to address community concerns."My hope is one: to educate people to be respectful of that. And two: on the other side of it, to make sure that we get proper deployment of officers when there is an issue," he said.Members of the community said they were working to organize a meeting with the Los Angeles Police Department and Blumenfield to determine whether they will keep the lights on for 2017 or go dark.