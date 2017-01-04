SOCIETY

Woodland Hills residents consider ending Candy Cane Lane over trash, street vendor issue
EMBED </>More News Videos

Residents in one Woodland Hills neighborhood may be doing away with a dazzling holiday tradition: Candy Cane Lane. (KABC)

By
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Residents in one Woodland Hills neighborhood may be doing away with a dazzling holiday tradition: Candy Cane Lane.

It's a decades-long tradition that draws in visitors from around Southern California every year.

Homeowners deck out their houses in elaborate Christmas displays to share the holiday spirit, but some residents say they're upset about street vendors working in the area.

"It's kind of annoying," said resident Rick Grimes. "They'll set up their little shops right in front of our driveways, where all the lights are and it's very populated. They get the cars and pull them in front of the house, and they break the sprinklers, the lights, they create a lot of foot-traffic in front of our home."

Others said they don't have a problem with it.

"I don't object to anybody trying to make a living and, of course, where the crowds are going to be, they are going to come out and they're going to sell things. As long as there's nothing destructive about it, I have no complaints," said homeowner Jeffrey Hobson.

Some residents explained they believe the street vending is bringing in more trash and causing more traffic. They also raised concerns over disrespectful visitors stealing displays, leaving trash and playing loud music.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield said his office received one complaint and will work to address community concerns.

"My hope is one: to educate people to be respectful of that. And two: on the other side of it, to make sure that we get proper deployment of officers when there is an issue," he said.

Members of the community said they were working to organize a meeting with the Los Angeles Police Department and Blumenfield to determine whether they will keep the lights on for 2017 or go dark.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
societychristmasholidayhobbiestrashlights festivalWoodland HillsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
As Vail Lake recedes, 'treasures' unveiled
7-day planner
Floats dazzle at 2017 Rose Parade
'Pooper Scoopers' - unsung heroes of Rose Parade
More Society
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Fontana apartment
Scattered, light rain to hit Southland Wednesday
California enlists Eric Holder to defend against Trump administration
More than 100 injured in NY commuter train derailment
VIDEO: Officer slams girl to ground at school following fight
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Charles Manson alive amid report he's hospitalized, official says
Show More
VIDEO: Congressman's son 'dabs' during swearing-in photo
LAPD investigating anti-gay hate crime in Van Nuys
Police still searching for motive in killing of 2 OC women
Community helping South Gate family after devastating house fire
Researchers save thousands of endangered sea turtles
More News
Top Video
3 killed, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Fontana apartment
VIDEO: Officer slams girl to ground at school following fight
VIDEO: Congressman's son 'dabs' during swearing-in photo
Community helping South Gate family after devastating house fire
More Video