HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Frank Puccilli has sang the Star-Spangled Banner countless times, but the 90-year-old World War II veteran is preparing to do it publicly for the first time.
"It's a patriotic song. It's a song that men fight for because whenever I hear those words, my heart wells up in my throat," he said.
The song holds a special place for Puccilli, who is a Bronze Star recipient. He was 18 years old when he answered his nation's call to war and served in the Army's 40th Infantry division.
Two months ago, he sent a letter to the mayor of Huntington Beach with a simple offer.
"He informed us that the national anthem was 86 years old. He wrote us and he wants to sing the national anthem," Mayor Barbara Delgeize said.
Puccilli was invited to open Monday's 6 p.m. city council meeting with his rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. The performance falls on the week it was officially adopted as the country's national anthem in 1931.
"It should be special for everyone because it's a beloved national anthem. It's the Star-Spangled Banner," he said.
If you missed out on Puccilli's performance, you can watch the archived livestream of the meeting at huntingtonbeachca.gov.