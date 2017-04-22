SPORTS

10-year-old boy reels in a record-setting carp in Vermont

This April 22, 2017 photo released by John Stokes shows Stokes' son Chase, then 10, holding a giant carp, weighing 33.25 pounds, in Ferrisburgh, Vt. (John Stokes via AP)

FERRISBURGH, Vt. --
A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore.

Chase Stokes' fish did indeed set a state record in Vermont. It weighed in at 33.25 pounds (15.08 kilograms).

The Rutland Herald reports the carp was weighed at a bait and tackle shop in New York in April. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department made the record official last month. The fish was a quarter-pound bigger than the previous record holder.

Stokes, now 11, said he likes fish for carp because they're "hard to find."

Shawn Good from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department called the boy a "fishing maniac." He said Stokes has landed the most trophy fish in Vermont's Master Angler Program.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsfishingu.s. & worldsportsVermont
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Diego Valeri and Alvas Powell strike as Portland beats Los Angeles
Clippers' Willie Reed arrested on domestic violence charge
Rebuilding A's send Manaea against Angels' Nolasco
Rookie Blackburn cools off Angels in A's 5-0 win
More Sports
Top Stories
3 hospitalized after stabbing at youth soccer game in Whittier
12 hurt after hazardous chemical spill in Port of Long Beach
SWAT team takes man into custody after standoff in WeHo
Fundraiser held for siblings, grandma killed in Fontana crash
10 hurt amid turbulence before flight lands in Pa.
Maxine Waters, the rock star, shines at black women's event
2 men killed outside Compton motel; suspects sought
Potentially dangerous substance at UCLA safely detonated
Show More
Pico Rivera hit-and-run suspect 'caught' while trying to flee
Latin-American restaurants to explore in OC
McLaren making a name for itself in high-end, exotic car market
30K UCLA students warned about potential security breach
Suicide rate among teen girls at all-time high, report says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos