LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Dodger fan, 10, receives World Series tickets by winning Boyle Heights school essay contest

EMBED </>More Videos

A lucky 10-year-old boy is heading to Game 2 of the World Series Wednesday - all because he won an essay contest at his Boyle Heights school! (KABC)

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A lucky 10-year-old boy is heading to Game 2 of the World Series Wednesday - all because he won an essay contest at his Boyle Heights school!

The contest at Christopher Dena Elementary School called for students to write about why they are Dodger fans. Alejandro Herrera was the winner!

Christopher Dena Elementary alum Ricardo Josue Puentes donated the tickets to his alma mater, because he wanted to give back to the community that helped him when he was younger.



Puentes said he wants students to know they can accomplish great things regardless of their background.

Alejandro says he hopes to one day be able to hold a similar contest.

"I think it's a pretty huge deal, and I'm so happy that he made up this contest, because without him, I wouldn't have won these tickets," Alejandro said.

"There's not even words to describe how happy I am to go," the young Dodger fan said, adding that he will likely lose his voice from all the cheering.

Alejandro says he plans on taking his older sister with him to the game.

Game 2 starts at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

For complete coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers, visit abc7.com/dodgers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersMLBworld seriesbaseballeducationBoyle HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
91-year-old World War II veteran attending World Series Game 2 despite broken hip
Dodger legends team up with South LA kids to help fire victims
Astros hope to salvage split in L.A. behind Verlander
Yasiel Puig's journey from demotion to World Series
More Los Angeles Dodgers
SPORTS
Assemble your crew: Griffin's jam channeled Prince and Chappelle
91-year-old World War II veteran attending World Series Game 2 despite broken hip
Dodger legends team up with South LA kids to help fire victims
Lakers look to Jason Kidd to set blueprint for Lonzo Ball
More Sports
Top Stories
Vegas gunman's brother arrested for child porn in Valley Village
Scorching temps, dry conditions continue across SoCal
Driver slams into Goodwill store in Pasadena
NAACP warns African-Americans about travel on American Airlines
$140K worth of iPhone 8s stolen in armed robbery
Which World Series tickets offer fans best value?
DUI suspect arrested after bicyclist killed in Koreatown
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Show More
VIDEO: Lightning narrowly misses boy in Argentina
Mandatory patriotism class created at private Missouri college
Bob Marley's Walk of Fame star vandalized
Texting while crossing street in Hawaii will cost you
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
More News
Top Video
Vegas gunman's brother arrested for child porn in Valley Village
Driver slams into Goodwill store in Pasadena
$140K worth of iPhone 8s stolen in armed robbery
Which World Series tickets offer fans best value?
More Video