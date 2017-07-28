SPORTS

1984 Los Angeles Olympics volunteers reunite 33 years later

The Olympic cauldron was lit again at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum exactly 33 years after it was first lit for the 1984 Olympic Games opening ceremony. (KABC)

By
EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Olympic cauldron was lit again at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum exactly 33 years after it was first lit for the 1984 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

"It's the volunteers that are truly the soul of the Olympic movement. It's the over 30,000 people in Los Angeles in 84 and there will be nearly 50,000 when the games come back to Los Angeles," said Bart Conner, 1984 Olympics gymnastics gold medalist.

About 100 volunteers who worked the 1984 Olympics reunited again. Many of them were still carrying their old badges.

"For me, it meant contributing to the city and experiencing a really special time in L.A. L.A. turned into this kind of magical city," former volunteer Jon Biddle said.

Also in attendance were Olympic gymnastics gold medalists Conner and Nadia Comenici, who both now serve on the Athletes' Advisory Commission for the Los Angeles bid to host the 2024 Summer Games.

"We all are celebrating the Olympics coming back. We don't know when. Probably the decision has been made already, we just don't know," Comenici said.

The IOC will announce when Los Angeles will be hosting the 2024 or 2028 Olympic Games in September.
Related Topics:
sportsOlympicssocietyvolunteerismcommunitysummerLos AngelesExposition ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
