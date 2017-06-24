2017 SoCal Prep Legends Award Winners

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --ABC7 sportscaster Rob Fukuzaki hosted the second annual Southern California Prep Legends awards ceremony.
Eyewitness News teamed up with the Southern California Newspaper Group to honor Southern California's best high school athletes in 11 categories for the 2016-17 sports season.
This year's winners are:
- Female Athlete of the Year: Tara Davis, Agoura Track & Field
- Male Athlete of the Year: Wyatt Davis, St. John Bosco Football
- Team of the Year: Great Oak, Girls Cross Country
- Play of the Year: Braelee Albert's Overtime Buzzer-beater in the CIF Finals
- Game of the Year: St. John Bosco vs. Centennial (Corona), Football
- Most Outstanding Individual Performance: Eric Melesio's 562 Yards, Eight Touchdown Playoff Game
- Coach of the Year: Doug Mitchell, Bishop Montgomery Boys Basketball
- Male Scholar Athlete: Bruno Snow, Claremont Water Polo
- Female Scholar Athlete: Aria Fischer, Laguna Beach Water Polo
- Most Inspirational Athlete: Taylor Dockins, Norco Softball
- Best School Spirit: Los Alamitos High School
The SoCal Prep Legends Awards special will air on ABC7 Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m.