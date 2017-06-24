2017 SoCal Prep Legends Award Winners

Female Athlete of the Year: Tara Davis, Agoura Track & Field

Male Athlete of the Year: Wyatt Davis, St. John Bosco Football

Team of the Year: Great Oak, Girls Cross Country

Play of the Year: Braelee Albert's Overtime Buzzer-beater in the CIF Finals

Game of the Year: St. John Bosco vs. Centennial (Corona), Football

Most Outstanding Individual Performance: Eric Melesio's 562 Yards, Eight Touchdown Playoff Game

Coach of the Year: Doug Mitchell, Bishop Montgomery Boys Basketball

Male Scholar Athlete: Bruno Snow, Claremont Water Polo

Female Scholar Athlete: Aria Fischer, Laguna Beach Water Polo

Most Inspirational Athlete: Taylor Dockins, Norco Softball

Best School Spirit: Los Alamitos High School

ABC7 sportscaster Rob Fukuzaki hosted the second annual Southern California Prep Legends awards ceremony.Eyewitness News teamed up with the Southern California Newspaper Group to honor Southern California's best high school athletes in 11 categories for the 2016-17 sports season.This year's winners are: