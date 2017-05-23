SPORTS

2021 Super Bowl to move from Inglewood to Tampa

The 2021 Super Bowl game has been relocated from Inglewood to Tampa due to stadium construction delays. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The 2021 Super Bowl game has been relocated from Inglewood to Tampa due to stadium construction delays.

The $2.6-billion stadium was slated to be ready for the 2019 season, but the rainy winter pushed that back to the 2020 season and has now led NFL officials to change their minds about Southern California hosting the biggest game of the year in 2021.

League owners on Tuesday unanimously approved the move to give the game to Tampa because of a policy that requires a stadium to be open for at least two seasons before it can host a Super Bowl.

Though the news may be disappointing to some Southern Californians, good news did come of the meeting: Owners decided to award Inglewood the 2022 Super Bowl instead.

The stadium construction delay is due to record-breaking rains Southern California has endured over the winter season.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff last week said the decision to delay the stadium opening came based on delivering a "world-class stadium at the highest quality possible."

The Chargers had also released a statement.

"Construction is our family business, so we understand the challenges that come with a project of this magnitude. At StubHub Center we are creating an unparalleled environment for watching NFL football. We think Charger fans will enjoy our three years in Carson."
