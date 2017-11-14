SPORTS

3 UCLA basketball players, accused of shoplifting, check out of hotel in China

EMBED </>More Videos

Three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China have checked out of their hotel, where they were under house arrest. (Twitter/UCLA Basketball)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China have checked out of their hotel, where they were under house arrest.

A hotel employee told ABC News that LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill checked out of the Hyatt in Shanghai "very recently."

It's unclear whether the players are still in China, or if they have boarded a plane to return back to the United States, as some media reports have suggested.

This comes just hours after President Donald Trump appealed to Chinese President Xi Jinping for some help regarding the situation.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had a long conversation with Xi.

"When I heard about it two days ago, I had a great conversation with President Xi. What they did was unfortunate. You know, you're talking about very long prison sentences. They do not play games," Trump said.

Trump personally asked Xi for help with the situation while visiting Beijing last week, ABC News reported.

The White House said Xi assured Trump that he would "ensure the three players are treated fairly" and that the case moves toward a resolution.

The three freshman players were arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton boutique.

They were released on bail Wednesday morning but were placed on house arrest in their hotel rooms.

Sources told ESPN that the three freshmen could remain in China for another week or two.

The source also said there is surveillance video that shows the players allegedly shoplifting from three stores.

The rest of the team returned home over the weekend after their season opener against Georgia Tech.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsbasketballUCLAchinasurveillanceshopliftingarrestPresident Donald TrumpWestwoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain in China
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain under house arrest in China
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players arrested in China
SPORTS
UCLA players returning to U.S. after being detained in China
Donald Trump hopeful of swift return of detained UCLA players
Dodgers 1B Cody Bellinger earns NL Rookie of the Year honors
Clarkson scores 25, Lakers beat Suns 100-93
More Sports
Top Stories
Amazon holds hiring events in Inland Empire
Video captures students violently beating Simi Valley classmate
Groomer accused of choking, slamming dog on table
Families in need receive Thanksgiving turkeys in San Fernando Valley
Grieving families call for safer LA streets amid deadly crashes
Stove Top selling stretchy Thanksgiving dinner pants
FDA approves 1st digital ingestion tracking system drug
Palmdale abuse case: 'He had 8 months to save him'
Show More
Dodger Cody Bellinger named NL Rookie of the Year
Car thieves caught in Rancho Cucamonga after bizarre events
Half of US adults have high blood pressure in new health guidelines
DC legends for 'Justice League' premiere in Hollywood
Barbie makes doll of hijab-wearing Olympian
More News
Top Video
Amazon holds hiring events in Inland Empire
Groomer accused of choking, slamming dog on table
Grieving families call for safer LA streets amid deadly crashes
Video captures students violently beating Simi Valley classmate
More Video