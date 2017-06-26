Authorities arrested five people on suspicion of assault or assault with a deadly weapon after soccer fans fought Sunday at Eddie West Field in Santa Ana.Police say the fight broke out around 4:30 p.m. at halftime among heckling fans. Around 50 people rushed the field and scuffled.Police provided security at the event, but ended up needing backup to break up the brawl.About 5,000 fans attended the match, which was between former members of Club America and Pumas. The "game of legends" was a benefit for the United Soccer Talents Foundation to support soccer players.It did not appear anyone was seriously hurt. The game was canceled after the fight. Club America was winning 2-1 before the brawl.