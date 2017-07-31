SPORTS

6-year-old fighting leukemia throws 1st pitch at Dodger Stadium

A 6-year-old cancer patient and major Dodger fan threw out the first pitch on Little Dodger Fan Day at Sunday night's game.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 6-year-old cancer patient and major Los Angeles Dodgers fan threw out the first pitch on Little Dodger Fan Day at Sunday night's game.

Elysa Shapiro is one year into her treatment for leukemia at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

She couldn't have been more excited to make her first visit to Dodger Stadium. She was accompanied by her parents, as well as several nurses and doctors.

"It's a dream come true, and the absolute perfect pick-me-up for our entire family," Elysa's mother said.

Elysa even got a photo with one of her favorite players, Joc Pederson. He, as well as Clayton Kershaw and other teammates, has been visiting her in the hospital since her diagnosis last July.

During one of their visits, Pederson and teammate Kike Hernandez managed to coax Elysa from her room for her first walk in the hospital.
