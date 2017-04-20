SPORTS

Aaron Hernandez's family demands release of his brain for CTE research

Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez is seated during his murder trial, Thursday, April 2, 2015, in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By ABC7.com staff
BOSTON (KABC) --
The family of Aaron Hernandez has demanded the release of the former NFL star's brain for research after they said it was being illegally withheld by Massachusetts' chief medical examiner.

Jose Baez, the family's attorney, said arrangements were already made to donate the football player's brain to Boston University's CTE Center, a world renowned leader in chronic traumatic encephalopathy research.

"The family of Aaron Hernandez has decided to donate Aaron's brain to study so that we can possibly help other young men who decide to play football and to help further that cause and also possibly shed more light on this case," Baez said.

Baez said arrangements were made with the university to pick up Hernandez's brain Thursday morning, but Chief Medical Examiner Henry Nields blocked the pickup, claiming his office would perform the "fixing procedure" on the brain.

The Hernandez family was adamant about the university performing any procedures to the brain and demanded its release, according to Baez.

Baez said the medical examiner's office had already released Hernandez's body to his family.

If necessary, the family would take emergency legal action to protect Hernandez's brain and get it to researchers, Baez said.

Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet in his prison cell on Wednesday, according to officials. The former University of Florida and New England Patriots star tight end had been serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Just five days earlier, a jury had acquitted the 27-year-old in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men. Prison officials, state police and prosecutors have declined to release any records related to Hernandez's apparent suicide in prison, citing an ongoing investigation.

Baez said the Hernandez family had retained a forensic pathologist to perform an independent autopsy and said they would "leave no stone unturned."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
